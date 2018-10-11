Sonko provides free transport for fans to watch Harambee Stars vs Ethiopia match

207 Thursday, October 11th 2018 at 19:35 GMT +3 | Thursday, October 11th 2018 at 19:35 GMT +3 | Football By Brian Ukaya:

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has offered football fans a free ride to watch the Harambee Stars vs Ethiopia match.

The two teams are set to lock horns at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

In a statement sent to newsrooms, Sonko has given out 150 buses that will be used to offer the free transport. This he says is a gesture to support the team.

Statement reads in part: “This is a bid to support sports culture in the country and ensure Kenyans are able to cheer their team to win the match against Ethiopia.”

The statement further explains that the governor decided to give out the buses after it was announced by the national government that there will be no charges for the football fans at the gate.

The buses will transport football fans from different areas within Nairobi.

