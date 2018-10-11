Cristiano Ronaldo says he and rape accuser Kathryn Mayorga returned to club together after intimate night
Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed he and his rape accuser returned to the club they met in after having sex.
Kathryn Mayorga, 34, says she left Ronaldo’s Las Vegas penthouse suite in June 2009 to drive to a hospital – but ended up going home instead.
Portuguese paper Correio da Manha said today: “The version of CR7 is different: after [sex] he and Mayorga returned to Rain nightclub and spent several hours together.”
Lawyers for the Juventus footballer, 33, want to obtain CCTV footage from Rain at the Palms Hotel.
A source said: “Any CCTV that showed Cristiano with Mayorga in the club after visiting his room would
support his version.”
But chances are slim as Rain closed in 2012.
Meanwhile, lawyer Peter S Christiansen said Ronaldo will “no longer stand silent”.
Citing a mutual release agreed with Mayorga in 2010, he said: “Given the breach and the inflammatory accusations, [he] feels compelled to no longer stand silent. [He] vehemently denies all allegations.”
He added that Ronaldo made the 2010 agreement to thwart any bids “to destroy a reputation built upon hard work,
athleticism and honour”.
Ronaldo "vehemently denies all accusations" made against him by Mayorga, who has filed a lawsuit against the 33-year-old claiming he raped her in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009 before sending a team of 'fixers' to obstruct the criminal investigation and trick her into keeping quiet for $375,00 (£268,000).
Las Vegas police confirmed on Monday that they have reopened a sexual assault case from 2009.
Christiansen says Ronaldo's position continues to be that "what happened in 2009 in Las Vegas was completely consensual."
Speaking on TVI24 on Wednesday, Christiansen claims that Der Spiegel have "irresponsibly" published "stolen" documents procured by a "cyber criminal".
He says that Ronaldo "does not deny that he agreed to enter into an agreement" with Mayorga in 2010, but insists "the reasons that led him to do so are at least being distorted".
Rather, it's claimed Ronaldo entered into the agreement on the advice of his advisors, in order to end "outrageous accusations made against him".
