AFCON QUALIFIER: Ethiopia v Kenya – Probable Harambee Stars lineup
The last time Harambee Stars set foot in an African Cup of Nations tournament, Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee was still coach – this was in 2004.
Fast forward 2018 and Harambee Stars find themselves on the brink of qualification – playing away to Ethiopia at the Bahir Dar Stadium at 4:00 pm today and host them four days later at the Moi International Sports Complex Kasarani.
This will be the 43rd time these two sides are meeting, with Kenya looking hungrier for points, considering the recent FIFA ban on groupmates Sierra Leone.
Sierra Leone’s shocking ban has created an “everything to play for” situation in Group F, with both Kenya and Ghana tied at first place with three points after two games.
Kenya’s squad is largely made up of players who got the job done against Ghana and Malawi at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani (MISC) last month.
Kenyans will be happy to see Tottenham Hotspurs midfielder Victor Wanyama – he has been included. He has joined the team camp in Ethiopia.
Let’s take a look at how the team could line up:
FULL SQUAD:
Goalkeepers
Patrick Matasi (Tusker), Farouk Shikalo (Bandari)
Defenders
Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia), Jockins Atudo (Posta Rangers), Musa Mohammed (Nkana FC), Brian Mandela (Maritzburg FC), Abud Omar (Cercle Brugge), David Ochieng (IF Brommapojkarna), Erick Ouma (Vasalund), Joseph Okumu (Real Monarchs)
Midfielders
Dennis Odhiambo (Sofapaka), Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia), Ismael Gonzales (Las Palmas), Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspurs), Anthony Akumu (Zesco), Johanna Omollo (Cercle Brugge), Paul Were (FC Kaisar)
Forwards
Piston Mutamba (Sofapaka), Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol), Eric Johanna (IF Brommapojkarna), Ovella Ochieng (Vasalund)
Reserve Players
Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks), Benard Ochieng (Vihiga United) Sosthenes Idah (Thika United), Duncan Otieno (AFC Leopards), Whyvonne Isuza (AFC Leopards), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Cliff Nyakeya (Mathare United), Allan Wanga (Kakamega Homeboyz)
PROBABLE STARTING XI:
Matasi (GK), Otieno, Mohammed, Ochieng’, Omar, Wanyama, Kahata, Gonzalez, Omollo, Ouma, Olunga.
