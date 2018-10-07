Arsenal run riot in second half to win 5-1 at Fulham

Arsenal's Lacazette opened the scoring in the 29th minute

Two goals from Frenchman Alexandre Lacazette, a wonderful back-heeled strike from Aaron Ramsey and two more from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave Arsenal a 5-1 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Cottagers had kept the Gunners in check in the first half, letting in one from Lacazette on the half-hour before drawing level through Andre Schurrle just before the break.

But the visitors ran rampant as the second half wore on, with Lacazette scoring again before substitutes Ramsey and Aubameyang all made their way through Fulham's leaky defences.

The loss leaves Fulham on the edge of the relegation zone in 17th place, having let in four more goals than any other team in the league.

Arsenal, meanwhile, move up to third above Tottenham on goals scored and ahead of Chelsea who play at Southampton later in the day.