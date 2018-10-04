Manchester United becomes laughing stock on social media following dismal performances

They say we don’t get to choose our time. Death is what gives life meaning. To know your days are numbered, your time is short.

The time has come for Manchester United. Long gone are the days when you’d hear a Man United fan carelessly rubbish Arsenal, Chelsea or Liverpool. Gone are the days when a team like Man United would step out on the Old Trafford pitch and mesmerise the world with sublime attacking football. Gone, are the days when Man United would average at least one trophy in a season.

Since the resignation of Sir Alex Ferguson as manager in 2013, followed by the sacking of David Moyes around six months later, Manchester United have completely lost their identity.

Nothing used to ever come out of the dressing room during Sir Alex’s time, everything that needed to be said was said on the pitch – and in exuberant fashion. Players used to play for the crest on the shirt, not the name at the back, not for themselves, but for the club.

Moyes was sacked, came in Louis Van Gaal, fresh off a praiseworthy performance with Netherlands at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. His tenure as Red Devils boss, as was Moyes', was overshadowed by a streak of poor performances, which eventually led to the departure of most of the team's trusted players. Under Van Gaal game-changers including Javier Hernandez, Danny Welbeck and Luis Nani signed for other clubs.

This left Van Gaal in a conundrum, as the squad fell short of the needed quality in almost every area of the pitch – only David De Gea stood out.

The Dutchman made his signings, including the acquisition of Argentina star Angel Di Maria, who was bent on leaving an equally troubled Real Madrid. But Di Maria didn't click. At Man United, he was not the 60 million euro player Van Gaal had brought to save his season.

He was below par and always on the bench because of a recurring thigh injury. He had to be discarded. LVG's marquee signing, his main man was sold a season later. This more or less signalled the beginning of the end for Van Gaal.

When Mourinho took over in 2016 and won three trophies, including the Europa League in his first season, guiding the club back to the Champions League, many fans felt he was the one 'Special' enough to coach Man United. His charisma, presence in the media and outright success in different European leagues appeared to be the correct recipe needed to become a manager in the Premier League.