Mathare United sign multi-million sponsorship deal with Betting firm OdiBets

207 Wednesday, October 3rd 2018 at 21:47 GMT +3 | Wednesday, October 3rd 2018 at 21:47 GMT +3 | Football By Clement Wekulo:

From Left: Mathare United captain Chrispin Odour, OdiBets’ Dedan Mungai, Mathare United’s Chairman Bob Munro and coach Francis Kimanzi. [Jonah Onyango]

SportPesa Premier League (SPL) side Mathare United yesterday unveiled a multi-million sponsorship deal with gaming firm OdiBets.

The deal estimated to be worth 60 million will see the 2008 champions don OdiBets branded kits for three seasons, beginning with the 2018/19 campaign that gets underway in December.

OdiBets Marketing Manager Dedan Mungai was delighted with their partnership with Mathare United, adding that they chose to associate themselves with the club because it's one of the most dedicated teams in the country.

“The deal is worth 60 million for three seasons. It's an open deal that stands to be built on incrementally,” said Mungai.

“We are really excited to announce this partnership with Mathare United FC, a club with great heritage and significance in Kenya’s footballing scene."

As part of the partnership, the gaming firm will conduct grassroots football activities in a bid to nurture budding talent.

“OdiBets is keen on imparting positively on grassroots football and our partnership with Mathare United offers a great opportunity to do that,” Mungai said.

Mathare United chairman Bob Munro said the sponsorship will be key in their hunt for the SPL trophy that has proven elusive in recent years.

“The past few seasons have been particularly successful for the club both on and off the pitch despite some financial challenges,” Munro said.