JUST IN: Manchester United charged by UEFA

By Reuters: Wednesday, October 3rd 2018 at 19:23 GMT +3 | Football
Manchester United have been charged by UEFA after arriving late for their goalless draw at home to Valencia in the Champions League on Tuesday, the European soccer body said on Wednesday.

British media reports said the United team bus had been held up in traffic on the way to Old Trafford and arrived only 45 minutes before kickoff of the Group H match, which was put back by five minutes.

UEFA said that disciplinary proceedings had been opened against the English Premier League side for “late team arrival” and “late kick-off”.

Valencia were also charged over the late kickoff, along with “kit infringement” and the setting-off of fireworks by their supporters, UEFA said.

A fourth successive winless game increased the pressure on United manager Jose Mourinho who cut a deflated figure afterwards.

