Manchester United and Arsenal eyeing Arne Maier — German whizkid who has been called the new Toni Kroos

By Mirror: Sunday, September 23rd 2018 at 11:12 GMT +3 | Football
Maier, left, is a Germany Under-21 international and Bundesliga regular at 19 [Courtesy]

Manchester United and Arsenal have been joined by Juventus in the increasingly frantic race to sign Hertha Berlin wonderkid Arne Maier.

Central midfielder Maier is just 19 but already an Under-21 international — and has been described in Germany as the new Toni Kroos.

He already holds the record as Hertha’s youngest ever debutant, aged 17 years and 103 days, and is now becoming a Bundesliga regular.

He already holds the record as Hertha’s youngest ever debutant [Courtesy]

The Old Trafford giants and the Gunners have sent scouts to see him in action, and now Italian champions Juve have followed suit.

Maier delivered a huge number of goals and assists in the youth ranks at Hertha and has developed into an accomplished defensive midfielder.

The teenager has a contract until 2022, with a reported release clause of £10million if a club from one of the big leagues shows interest.

However, it may not be as easy as it seems to prise him away in the January window.

The teenager has a contract until 2022 [Courtesy]

A source at Hertha insisted: “Arne will not leave this season.”

