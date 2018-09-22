VIDEO: Raila Odinga Junior confesses undying love for Arsenal

164 Saturday, September 22nd 2018 at 10:58 GMT +3 | Saturday, September 22nd 2018 at 10:58 GMT +3 | Sports By Robert Abong'o:

Raila Odinga Junior during a past protest [Courtesy]

Raila Odinga Junior is a passionate Arsenal fan. YES.

The former Premier’s son said he loves to watch football as a way of relaxing and confessed his undying love for Arsenal Football Club.

He recently linked up with the Standard Digital Videos team, who put him to task on his favourite club, The Gunners.

“Growing up I always supported Arsenal. Arsenal Damu!” He started by saying.

What do you think about the new coach and his style of play?

Raila Odinga Junior: “I do not think anyone should put pressure on Emery since he is coming in to bring new changes after a period of 20 years. We should just give him some space to work…”

Who do you think Unai Emery should not be leaving on the bench?

“Emery should give Torreira a chance since he’s always played well when he comes in in the second half. I think Torreira should be tested more…”

What’s the best front pairing for you?

Aubameyang and Lacazatte look good, though I’m not too sure about Aubameyang but that front pairing looks good…”

Which position would you like to see Arsenal finish the league this season?

“I’d like to see us finish in the Champions League places. If we finish between fourth and sixth, I will be happy, that’s a win for me…”

Best Arsenal memory?

Thierry Henry, Champions League final. We should have won against Barcelona if not for the 10-man situation…”

Was this the right time for Arsene Wenger to leave?

He was good. Even in my tweets, I said it was time to leave. He should have left a long time ago. We respect him for being there for all those years…”

Here is the full video courtesy of Standard Digital Videos: