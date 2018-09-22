West Brom finally finding their best form in title chase

164 Saturday, September 22nd 2018 at 11:48 GMT +3 | Saturday, September 22nd 2018 at 11:48 GMT +3 | Premier League By Oddsshark:

West Brom players celebrate in a past match [Courtesy]

The action continues to come thick and fast in the EFL Championship, English club football’s second division, with the competition to reach the promised land of the Premier League hotter than ever. Recently relegated West Brom will look to build on their recent momentum when they host Millwall on Saturday afternoon (23 September).

Getting the ball rolling

Where should I be investing my money?

Following a slow start to life in the Championship, West Brom have been gradually finding their groove. The Baggies sit third in the table and welcome an out of sorts Millwall side to the Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon – and given the form West Brom are in, the visitors could well be in for a long afternoon.

West Brom have won six of their last eight games, losing just one, and are among the favourites to earn promotion back to the Premier League, and are priced at just 2.50 to do so – only Leeds, at 2.25, are at a shorter price. And given their recent run of results, they come into this game as favourites as well.

West Brom are at just 1.83 to pick up another three points on their own stomping ground. Millwall, meanwhile, are out at 4.33 to pick up just their second league win of the season as they struggle for form and consistency over the early weeks. Bet with Oddsshark today [Courtesy]

The Baggies have been scoring freely this season and we expect more goals here. A 3-1 win for West Brom is priced at 15.00, meaning that a US$5 bet would lead to a whopping US$75 payout – you could also double your money by backing over 2.5 goals in the game at 2.00.

Villa and Wednesday both in good form

And finally, the clash between Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday at Villa Park promises excitement between two teams appearing to hit their best form. Villa sit sixth having lost just one match so far this season, and last time out they recorded a comfortable 2-0 win over Rotherham United.

And after a slow start to the campaign, Sheffield Wednesday look to be steadily finding their feet. The club are unbeaten in their last four league games, winning three of those matches.

But with home advantage and a more technically gifted squad, it is Villa who come in as the clear favourites to make it two wins in a row in front of their own fans. You can back Villa to take the points at just 1.57, while Wednesday are out at 5.75 to record a victory on the road – a draw is priced in the middle at 4.00.

Villa beat Rotherham 2-0 last time out, and the same scoreline here is priced at 7.50. You could also more than double your money by backing Villa to win to nil (without Sheffield Wednesday scoring a goal) at a price of 2.60.

EFL Championship round 9 fixtures:

Friday, 21 September

(2.15) Wigan Athletic x Bristol City (3.30); draw (3.40)

Saturday, 22 September

(1.57) Aston Villa x Sheffield Wednesday (5.75); draw (4.00)

(3.20) Derby County x Brentford (2.20); draw (3.40)

(2.05) Ipswich Town x Bolton Wanderers (3.50); draw (3.40)

(1.83) Leeds United x Birmingham City (4.20); draw (3.60)

(1.72) Middlesbrough x Swansea City (4.60); draw (3.75)

(1.55) Nottingham Forest x Rotherham (6.00); draw (4.00)

(2.40) Reading x Hull City (2.90); draw (3.30)

(1.85) Sheffield United x Preston North End (4.33); draw (3.40)

(1.95) Stoke City x Blackburn Rovers (4.00); draw (3.30)

(1.80) West Brom x Millwall (4.33); draw (3.60)

(2.50) QPR x Norwich City (2.80); draw (3.30)