Pogba’s United future in doubt as Barca put plans in place to scout midfielder EVERY game

Saturday, September 22nd 2018 | Premier League By Mirror:

Pogba celebrates scoring the first goal against Young Boys in the Champions League [Courtesy]

Barcelona plan to watch Paul Pogba in EVERY game for the rest of this season as they begin their full-scale assault to sign the Manchester United midfielder next summer.

Barcelona’s hierarchy - general manager Pep Segura and technical directors Eric Abidal and Ramon Planes - are keeping close tabs on the situation ahead of making a £100m-plus move.

The Spanish giants had spies watching him in the Champions League in midweek and plan to do the same for the rest of the campaign. Barcelona plan to watch Paul Pogba in EVERY game for the rest of this season [Courtesy]

Barcelona believe Pogba is keen to move to Spain next summer having failed with an attempt to get him in the last window.

France World Cup winner Pogba has become Barcelona’s primary target next summer and the Catalan club have now begun the operation to get their man.

Pogba has endured a difficult season at Manchester United with his relationship with Jose Mourinho under the spotlight but Mirror Sport reported earlier this month that a truce has been called until the end of the season.

However, he is already on course for a personal best goals tally for a season.

He had nine and six in his first two seasons back at Old Trafford following a £89m move from Juventus, where he twice managed 10 in a campaign. Pogba is already on course for a personal best goals tally for a season [Courtesy]

But after his double against Bern took his total to four in the first six games of the season - three of them penalties - the 25-year-old wants more.

He said: “I am happy that the goals I scored were decisive in the win. If I can do it, I will try to help the team as much as possible. If I can score a goal or make an assist that will be great.”