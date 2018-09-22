KPL: AFC lick wounds after painful loss to Kariobangi side

77 Saturday, September 22nd 2018 at 00:10 GMT +3 | Saturday, September 22nd 2018 at 00:10 GMT +3 | Football By Gilbert Wandera:

Kariobangi Sharks' George Abege (left) and Salim Abdallah of AFC during KPL match at Kenyatta Stadium Machakos. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Abuya scores twice as his side picks fourth victory on the trot.

Kariobangi Sharks shocked AFC Leopards 3-1 in yesterday's SportPesa Premier League match at Machakos Stadium.

It was the fourth consecutive victory for Sharks who last weekend thrashed Nakumatt 5-2 at Camp Toyoyo.

They are now sixth on the league standings.

Duke Abuya scored twice with George Abege adding one for Sharks. Whyvonne Isuza pulled one for Leopards.

Both teams were coming into this match on the back of respective victories over the weekend. Leopards had edged out Posta Rangers 2-1.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Patilah Omoto’s delivery to George Abege in the 14th minute handed Sharks the opener as their opponents took time to settle in the match.

Whyvonne Isuza equalised for Leopards almost immediately taking advantage of a defensive lapse to slot home from close range.

Sharks defender John Kuol was stretched off the pitch after colliding with his goalkeeper Gad Mathews.

In the second half, it was Sharks, who came back a more inspired side, aiming for the maximum points.

They took less than 15 minutes to regain their lead with Duke Abuya making no mistake when the ball fell at his feet.

Sharks' third goal came in the 65th minute with Abuga making use of Harrison Mwendwa's pass.

Today, champions Gor Mahia are back on the pitch against Ulinzi Stars in one of three midweek matches.

The Premier League champions lost 1-0 to last ranked side Thika United.

Sunday’s loss was not entirely surprising considering the players had not trained for almost one week protesting delayed salaries and allowances.

Though they have already won the league, their 17th, Gor Mahia are still keen on winning their remaining matches and the fans were particularly unforgiving after their loss on Sunday.

The team should be at their best today.

Ulinzi Stars are among teams that are chasing a second spot finish and will go all out to contain their opponents.

Struggling Thika United invite Tusker in the second fixture hoping to pick another important win at home.

Thika are highly motivated going into this match and have everything going for them in their quest to win.

Tusker have been impressive since Robert Matano took over as head coach three months ago and they remain in contention for a runner-up position.

The Ruaraka-based unit will no doubt be in search of the three points today.

Sofapaka and Kakamega Homeboyz complete today’s fixtures at Narok Stadium.

The Batoto ba Mungu are also chasing a second spot after falling off in the title chase.