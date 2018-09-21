Migne names Stars squad for Ethiopia Afcon qualifier
Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne has called up 21 players ahead of the two-legged 2019 Group "F" Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Ethiopia next month.
Stars head to Bahir Dar to face Ethiopia on October 10, before hosting the Walia Antelopes in the return leg on October 14, 2018, at Kasarani.
The Frenchman has retained most of the players that did duty in the side's 1-0 win over Ghana at Kasarani on September 8 with captain Victor Wanyama making a return having missed the duel against the Black Stars.
Centre back Brian Mandela of Maritzburg United is also back after serving a one match suspension as well as winger Paul Were who plies his trade with Kazakhstan top flight side Kaisar Kyzylorda.
Apart from the 21-man squad,Migne has also named nine reserve players who will be drafted to the side in the event that any of those initially called up sustain injuries.
Joash Onyango who is not eligible to play in Addis Ababa having been red carded in the team's last assignment has been named amongst the reserves where he joins the likes of Allan Wanga (Kakamega Homeboyz), Duncan Otieno (Afc Leopards), Whyvonne Isuza (Afc Leopards) and Mathare United's Cliff Nyakeya.
Others in the stand-by list are Kariobangi Sharks' goalkeeper Brian Bwire, Benard Ochieng' (Vihiga United), Sosthenes Idah (Thika United) and Bandari's Abdallah Hassan.
After two matches, all the four sides in Group "F" are tied on three points with Ghana occupying top spot due to a superior goal difference.
Top two sides in the Group will secure qualification to the continental showpiece slated to get underway in June 2019 in Cameroon.
Full Squad
Goalkeepers
Patrick Matasi (Tusker, Kenya), Farouk Shikalo ( Bandari, Kenya)
Defenders
Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Jockins Atudo (Posta Rangers, Kenya), Musa Mohammed (Nkana FC, Zambia), Brian Mandela (Maritzburg FC, South Africa), Abud Omar (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), David Ochieng (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden), Erick Ouma (Vasalund, Sweden), Joseph Okumu (Real Monarchs, USA)
Midfielders
Dennis Odhiambo (Sofapaka, Kenya), Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Ismael Gonzales (Las Palmas, Spain), Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspurs, England), Anthony Akumu (Zesco, Zambia), Johanna Omollo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Paul Were (FC Kaisar, Kazakhstan)
Forwards
Piston Mutamba (Sofapaka, Kenya), Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, Japan), Eric Johanna (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden), Ovella Ochieng (Vasalund, Sweden)
Reserve Players
Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Benard Ochieng (Vihiga United, Kenya) Sosthenes Idah (Thika United, Kenya), Duncan Otieno (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Whyvonne Isuza (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari, Kenya), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Cliff Nyakeya (Mathare United, Kenya), Allan Wanga (Kakamega Homeboyz, Kenya)
