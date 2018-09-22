Bookies have tipped top Premier League clubs to win this weekend

164 Saturday, September 22nd 2018 at 11:26 GMT +3 | Saturday, September 22nd 2018 at 11:26 GMT +3 | Football By Robert Abong'o:

The Premier League resumes this weekend [Courtesy]

Following four weeks of 100 per cent records, stuttering starts and loads of criticism, it’s yet another weekend to bask in the glory of the Premier League.

Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal – the leagues’ big guns will all look to perform in a style that befits title contenders.

A loss or a draw at this point of the season might have profound implications come May next year. No one want’s to drop points early.

On Tuesday, Champions Manchester City will travel to Cardiff City Stadium to face Neil Warnock’s side. This will be the third meeting between the Citizens and the Bluebirds, with the previous two treating the world to 11 goals, Cardiff winning 3-2 at home and losing 4-2 at the Etihad in the season 2013/14. Manchester City should easily brush Cardiff aside, as they are unbeaten in their last 21 Premier League meetings against promoted sides since 2015.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will be looking to extend their 100 per cent record as they welcome Southampton to the Kop. The Reds look likely to win, having kept a clean sheet in each of their last four Premier League games against the Saints. Southampton have only managed three wins in their last 19 visits to Anfield, their last one being in September 2013.

Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.

That said, visit Betin Kenya today and find the best odds. You can thank us later.

Manchester United. How we love the drama Jose Mourinho creates week in week out. From fallouts with Pogba to falling in love with the fans again, ‘The special one’ truly has his work cut out for him this season. The Red Devils welcome an inspired Wolverhampton Wanderers side managed by Nuno Espirito, who was strongly linked with a move to Man United following Mourinho’s shaky start to the season. Wolves have scored only two goals in their previous seven visits to Old Trafford – point to note, those two goals came in the previous two meetings. Man United look to have rediscovered their 2016/17 form, winning three games on the trot.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham Hotspurs desperately need to pick up points against a brave Brighton and Hove Albion following three back to back defeats – defeats which have left the once jovial Argentinian manager pondering about his future. The Seagulls will look to Glen Murray to inspire them to a win the way he did against Man United, but face a daunting task since they have only won one of their last nine games against Spurs in all competitions. Spurs have failed to find the back of the net only once in their previous 15 meetings with Brighton.

On Sunday, we have a London Derby as Westham welcome Chelsea to the Olympic Stadium. Chelsea will be looking to win their opening six games in Premier League season for only the third time in their history. Tip – no other side has achieved this more than once. The Hammers have not won a single London derby since beating Chelsea back in December. Ezen Hazard, Chelsea’s star man, has either scored or assisted a goal in each of his last five appearances in the league. However, he has never done this for six consecutive games before.

Unai emery’s Arsenal will be looking to shake off spendthrifts Everton as they host them at the Emirates Stadium. Unai Emery side are unbeaten in 24 home matches against the Toffees in all competitions. The Gunners know Everton – having scored more PL goals against them than any other side has managed in the history of the competition – 105. Arsenal have also won more points in September than any other side – 199. Both of Everton’s away games this season have ended in draws.