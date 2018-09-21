Coach and player in quiet war over hot woman
A supremacy battle has emerged between a senior KPL coach and one of his star players over a slayqueen.
The two have been trying to outdo each other to land the cute woman with the coach threatening to take unspecified action against his star if he fails to toe the line.
The woman who works for one of the media houses in the country is the latest magnet in town with fellow scribes also hitting on her.
The coach has vowed to get the woman come rain sunshine and is said to have confronted his player and told him to concentrate on his game.
“Please work hard and improve your performance on the pitch, stop chasing female journalists,” the coach is said to have told the player after summoning him.
The tactician will, however, have to pull up his sock with many people including a top player plying playing abroad rumoured to be eyeing the woman.
Sources close to the woman have however told Offside that some of the people named to be seeking her attention are not.
“Those are rumours out there, I cannot date a player and a coach from the same team,” the woman is said to have quipped.
