Manchester United star set to make shock move to PSG

By Game Yetu: Saturday, August 4th 2018 at 16:50 GMT +3 | Football
PSG Interested in Man Utd Defender Marcos Rojo

Paris Saint-Germain have joined the race for Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo.

That is according to The Sun, who say the Parisians will battle Everton, Marseille and Zenit for the signature of the Argentine.

The Toffees are still believed to be in the driving seat for Rojo who is rated at £20million.

He has been deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford and Jose Mourinho is willing to sell at the right price as he bids to strengthen his backline before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

