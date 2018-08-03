CONFIRMED: Arsenal striker leaves Emirates
Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom has left the club to join Greek side PAOK on a three-year deal.
Akpom joined Arsenal in 2002 aged six, made his competitive debut for the club at 17, but struggled to make a first team impact.
He has spent most of his career on loan, going out six different times, and only made 12 senior appearances for the Gunners
On the deal, Arsenal released a brief statement, saying: “We wish Chuba the best of luck with PAOK."
Chuba Akpom has today joined @PAOK_FC@cakpom, we wish you all the very best ???? — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) August 3, 2018
The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Sint-Truiden in Belgium- where he scored six times in 16 run-outs.
Thank you Gunners ?? @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/gEQzf0LzGz — Chuba Akpom (@cakpom) August 3, 2018
pic.twitter.com/bboTqfWbBN — Chuba Akpom (@cakpom) August 3, 2018
LATEST STORIES
Day 3 of African Athletics Championships: Conseslus Kipruto, Winnie Chebet strike gold in Asaba
EFL Championship round one preview: the race to the Premier League is on
Jackpot winner beats wife after win
Champs Trans Nzoia target East Africa title
- Chelsea star takes legal action over 'forged' transfer letterFootball 8 hours ago
- Manchester United set to sign Bayern Munich starFootball 1 day ago
- Ex Man United midfielder Adnan Januzaj set to make shock return to Premier League Football 3 hours ago
- Clerical Officer strikes it rich after winSports 22 hours ago
- Mourinho makes interesting comment about Chelsea squadFootball 1 day ago
- Trader wins big with MozzartBet KenyaSports 22 hours ago
- Obiri strikes gold for KenyaAthletics 1 day ago