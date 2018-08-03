CONFIRMED: Arsenal striker leaves Emirates

By Odero Charles: Friday, August 3rd 2018 at 21:15 GMT +3 | Sports

 

Chuba Akpom struggled to make it in the Gunners side (Image: GETTY)

Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom has left the club to join Greek side PAOK on a three-year deal.

Akpom joined Arsenal in 2002 aged six, made his competitive debut for the club at 17, but struggled to make a first team impact.

He has spent most of his career on loan, going out six different times, and only made 12 senior appearances for the Gunners

On the deal, Arsenal released a brief statement, saying: “We wish Chuba the best of luck with PAOK."

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Sint-Truiden in Belgium- where he scored six times in 16 run-outs.

