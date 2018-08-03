WWE's Kane elected mayor of Knox County in Tennessee

77 Friday, August 3rd 2018 at 19:49 GMT +3 | Friday, August 3rd 2018 at 19:49 GMT +3 | Sports By Odero Charles:

WWE's Kane, aka Glenn Jacobs, elected mayor in Tennessee

WWE Superstar Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, has been elected mayor of Knox County in Tennessee.

The 51 year-old Republican defeated Democratic nominee Linda Haney by earning nearly two-thirds of the nearly 80,000 total ballots cast. WWE wrestler known as Kane wins mayor's race in Tennessee

The WWE congratulated Mr Jacobs in a statement that read: “Kane has been elected Mayor of Knox County, Tenn., tonight, capping a path to office that began over a year ago for the former WWE Champion.”

Kane is known as the on-screen brother of The Undertaker who wears a signature red mask and is nicknamed The Big Red Machine. The Undertaker and Kane

Mr Jacobs will assume office in Knox County on September 1.

