WWE's Kane elected mayor of Knox County in Tennessee
By Odero Charles:
77Friday, August 3rd 2018 at 19:49 GMT +3 | Sports
WWE Superstar Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, has been elected mayor of Knox County in Tennessee.
The 51 year-old Republican defeated Democratic nominee Linda Haney by earning nearly two-thirds of the nearly 80,000 total ballots cast.
The WWE congratulated Mr Jacobs in a statement that read: “Kane has been elected Mayor of Knox County, Tenn., tonight, capping a path to office that began over a year ago for the former WWE Champion.”
Kane is known as the on-screen brother of The Undertaker who wears a signature red mask and is nicknamed The Big Red Machine.
Mr Jacobs will assume office in Knox County on September 1.
