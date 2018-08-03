Jackpot winners fight after scooping millions

77 Friday, August 3rd 2018 at 18:37 GMT +3 | Friday, August 3rd 2018 at 18:37 GMT +3 | Sports By Odero Charles:

The couple have four sons and five grandkids.

A devoted couple who won £1million jackpot have had a heated argument.

According to Daily Mail, Matt Fairfull, a father-of-four, threw a fork at his wife Marilynand and grabbed her throat with both hands during an argument over dinner.

Ipswich Magistrates' Court heard how the attack happened on July 7, less than two months after they won the £1million jackpot.

Fairfull, 64, who has several front teeth missing, was fined £500 after admitting to charges of assault by beating and ordered to pay prosecution costs. Matt Fairfull is pictured with his wife, Marilyn, after her Lottery scratchcard win (Image: East Anglia News Service)

Mrs Fairfull, 62, gave police a full account of what happened, but declined to make an official statement against her husband of 34 years.

Marilyn Fairfull and her husband Matt won the jackpot on Sunday, May 13, having bought the winning scratchcard at the Esso garage in UK.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.