Jackpot winners fight after scooping millions
A devoted couple who won £1million jackpot have had a heated argument.
According to Daily Mail, Matt Fairfull, a father-of-four, threw a fork at his wife Marilynand and grabbed her throat with both hands during an argument over dinner.
Ipswich Magistrates' Court heard how the attack happened on July 7, less than two months after they won the £1million jackpot.
Fairfull, 64, who has several front teeth missing, was fined £500 after admitting to charges of assault by beating and ordered to pay prosecution costs.
Mrs Fairfull, 62, gave police a full account of what happened, but declined to make an official statement against her husband of 34 years.
Marilyn Fairfull and her husband Matt won the jackpot on Sunday, May 13, having bought the winning scratchcard at the Esso garage in UK.
