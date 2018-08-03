Chelsea star takes legal action over 'forged' letter offering him to European clubs
Chelsea midfielder Willian has initiated legal proceedings following the appearance of a “forged” letter which appears to state a change of agents for the Brazil international.
The 29-year-old posted the letter, which states that Denirobson Dias had given permission to Renee Pinheiro Anunciacao to represent Willian to clubs in the United Kingdom and France, on his social media.
“In the recent days I have been informed that a ‘letter of authorization for player agent FIFA’, allegedly signed in my name has been circulated through the football market... ,” Willian said on Instagram.
“... Since there seem to be clear evidence that my signature has been forged, or anyway misused, I hereby inform that my lawyers are already instructed to proceed with all appropriate legal measures before any competent courts or authorities.”
Willian, who represented Brazil at the World Cup in Russia, returned to training with Chelsea on Thursday ahead of their Community Shield tie against Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday.
