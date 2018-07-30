Wanyama's njury crisis deepens ahead of new season
Spurs duo Victor Wanyama and Moussa Sissoko are now major doubts for the beginning of the new season.
Wanyama missed four months action last season due to a knee injury and he has been instructed to rest again after fears it has returned.
The same knee flared up in training on Tuesday evening and he missed Spurs' 4-1 win over Roma in San Diego on Wednesday but Club officials explained that his absence from the game was precautionary.
According to reports, Wanyama has now flown back to England from US for assessment as his injury crisis deepens.
Speaking after their 5-3 penalty shootout defeat to Barcelona, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino clarified the issues of the two players.
On Wanyama:
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
“Victor is in London because they need to see the doctor there. Is Victor’s injury the same as before? Yes.”
On Sissoko:
“We will assess Moussa tomorrow and the next few days to see what happens. It is his hamstring but we hope it is a minor injury.”
LATEST STORIES
Rugby: Murunga attributes success to consistency
Polo: Jamie Murray stars for White Cap but isn't enough to secure win
Funds: Oliech's family to hold harambee today
Athletics: Korir plots for Rudisha’s 800m world record
- Polo: Jamie Murray stars for White Cap but isn't enough to secure winSports 5 hours ago
- Just in! WWE legend commits suicideSports 8 hours ago
- World Cup star set to replace Anthony MartialFootball 3 days ago
- Victor Wanyama receives Bad news ahead of new season Football 10 hours ago
- Makau shines in ICDCI golf day in MachakosGolf 1 day ago
- VOLLEYBALL: Battle for top four finish hots upVolleyball and Handball 1 week ago
- The two teams Guardiola wants to coach after leaving CityGossip & Rumours 3 weeks ago