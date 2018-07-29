Gor Mahia put one foot in the Confederations Cup quarterfinals after beating Tanzanian giants Yanga

FILE Gor Mahia players celebrate their goal against AFC Leopards during their Mashemeji Derby at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday 22/07/18[Boniface Okendo,Standard]

Classy Gor Mahia put one-foot in the CAF Confederations Cup quarterfinals after beating Tanzanian giants Yanga 3-2 in Sunday’s Group D return leg match at the National Stadium, Dar es Saalam.

George Odhiambo scored in the opening minute of the game followed by Jacques Tuyisenge’s goal on the stroke of halftime and Captain Harun Shakava’s 64th minute effort to complete a double over the Tanzanians.

The victory saw the record Kenyan champions, who thrashed Yanga 4-0 in the first leg tie ten days ago, take their points tally to eight with two matches to go.

Gor took the lead through Odhiambo’s diving header from Samuel Onyango’s delivery in the first minute before Matheo Antony’s shot was deflected out for a fruitless corner on the opposite end.

Kevin Omondi could have doubled the lead in the 13th minute when goalkeeper Rostand Jehu miscued his clearance, but the striker failed to beat the custodian before Francis Kahata feeble shot was stopped by one of the Yanga defenders after a rebound fell on his path.

Samuel Onyango then made a brilliant run down the right flank on the half hour mark, but the former Ulinzi Stars man was denied by the goalkeeper before Shakava’s header went inches over the bar.

Tuyisenge gave Gor a two goal cushion from a brilliant in-direct free-kick in the box on the stroke of halftime.

Deus Kaseke pulled a goal back for the hosts when pounced on a rebound from a header thirteen minutes into the second half.

However, the Kenyan champions responded in the 64th minute with Shakava capitalizing on Yanga’s defensive lapse to superbly volley home a corner-kick from capitalized on Boniface Oluoch’s goalkeeping error to score Yanga’s second goal.

Despite Yanga’s numerous raids, Gor held their nerves to take their unbeaten run in the group to four matches. [Rodgers Eshitemi]