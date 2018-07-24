Highest paid footballers in the world revealed after Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo’s shock move to Juventus has made him one of the most expensive players in the universe.
The Portuguese star had his wage increased to £500,000-a-week.
Question is who tops the list of the best earners in football?
Here is the list of the highest paid footballers in the world:
20. David De Gea (Manchester United)
£200,000 per week
19. Jackson Martinez (Guangzhou Evergrande)
£210,000 per week
18. Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
£220,000 per week
17. Asamoah Gyan (Shanghai SIPG)
£227,000 per week
16. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona)
£240,000 per week
= 15. Romeu Lukaku (Manchester United)
£250,000 per week
= 15. Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)
£250,000 per week
= 15. Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
£260,000 per week
12. Paul Pogba (Manchester United)
£290,000 per week
= 12. Graziano Pelle (Shandong Lueng)
£290,000 per week
= 12. Ezequiel Lavezzi (Hebei China Fortune)
£290,000 per week
= 12. Luis Suarez (Barcelona)
£290,000 per week
8. Mesut Ozil (Arsenal)
£300,000 per week
7. Hulk (Shanghai SIPG)
£320,000 per week
6. Alexis Sanchez (Manchester United)
£350,000 per week
= 6. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)
£350,000 per week
4. Oscar (Shanghai SIPG)
£400,000 per week
3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)
£500,000 per week
2. Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
£500,000 per week
1. Neymar (PSG)
£600,000 per week
