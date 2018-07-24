Highest paid footballers in the world revealed after Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Juventus

By Brian Ukaya: Tuesday, July 24th 2018 at 11:07 GMT +3 | Football
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Cristiano Ronaldo’s shock move to Juventus has made him one of the most expensive players in the universe.

The Portuguese star had his wage increased to £500,000-a-week.

Question is who tops the list of the best earners in football?

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Here is the list of the highest paid footballers in the world:

20. David De Gea (Manchester United)

£200,000 per week

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

19. Jackson Martinez (Guangzhou Evergrande)

£210,000 per week

18. Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

£220,000 per week

17. Asamoah Gyan (Shanghai SIPG)

£227,000 per week

16. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona)

£240,000 per week

= 15. Romeu Lukaku (Manchester United)

£250,000 per week

= 15. Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

£250,000 per week

= 15. Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

£260,000 per week

12. Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

£290,000 per week

= 12. Graziano Pelle (Shandong Lueng)

£290,000 per week

= 12. Ezequiel Lavezzi (Hebei China Fortune)

£290,000 per week

= 12. Luis Suarez (Barcelona)

£290,000 per week

8. Mesut Ozil (Arsenal)

£300,000 per week

7. Hulk (Shanghai SIPG)

£320,000 per week

6. Alexis Sanchez (Manchester United)

£350,000 per week

= 6. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

£350,000 per week

4. Oscar (Shanghai SIPG)

£400,000 per week

3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

£500,000 per week

2. Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

£500,000 per week

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

1. Neymar (PSG)

£600,000 per week

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

 

Related Topics: Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus Neymar
LATEST STORIES
PHOTOS: Man City unveils new away kit for 2018/19 season
PHOTOS: Man City unveils new away kit for 2018/19 season
Football 1 hour ago
Highest paid footballers in the world revealed
Highest paid footballers in the world revealed
Football 1 hour ago
PHOTOS: Ibrahimovic visit Man United pre-season training session in LA
PHOTOS: Ibrahimovic visit Man United pre-season training session in LA
Football 2 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Highest paid footballers in the world revealed
Highest paid footballers in the world revealed
Football 1 hour ago
Hazard's brother reveals truth about the Chelsea star joining Real Madrid
Hazard's brother reveals truth about the Chelsea star joining Real Madrid
Football 18 hours ago
Sarri fires warning to Chelsea stars after friendly win vs Perth Glory
Sarri fires warning to Chelsea stars after friendly win vs Perth Glory
Football 4 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES