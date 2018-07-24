Highest paid footballers in the world revealed after Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Juventus

By Brian Ukaya:

Cristiano Ronaldo’s shock move to Juventus has made him one of the most expensive players in the universe.

The Portuguese star had his wage increased to £500,000-a-week.

Question is who tops the list of the best earners in football?

Here is the list of the highest paid footballers in the world:

20. David De Gea (Manchester United)

£200,000 per week

19. Jackson Martinez (Guangzhou Evergrande)

£210,000 per week

18. Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

£220,000 per week

17. Asamoah Gyan (Shanghai SIPG)

£227,000 per week

16. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona)

£240,000 per week

= 15. Romeu Lukaku (Manchester United)

£250,000 per week

= 15. Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

£250,000 per week

= 15. Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

£260,000 per week

12. Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

£290,000 per week

= 12. Graziano Pelle (Shandong Lueng)

£290,000 per week

= 12. Ezequiel Lavezzi (Hebei China Fortune)

£290,000 per week

= 12. Luis Suarez (Barcelona)

£290,000 per week

8. Mesut Ozil (Arsenal)

£300,000 per week

7. Hulk (Shanghai SIPG)

£320,000 per week

6. Alexis Sanchez (Manchester United)

£350,000 per week

= 6. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

£350,000 per week

4. Oscar (Shanghai SIPG)

£400,000 per week

3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

£500,000 per week

2. Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

£500,000 per week

1. Neymar (PSG)