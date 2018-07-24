PHOTOS: Ibrahimovic visit Man United pre-season training session in LA
Ahead of their pre-season clash with AC Milan, Manchester United received a special visitor during day seven of their training session in LA.
Former Manchester United striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic dropped by at the Red Devils training yesterday and spent some time chatting with Jose Mourinho and Michael Carrick.
Zlatan also recorded a video urging fans to attend the Manchester United vs AC Milan match which he termed to be a ‘big show’
The 36-year-old has played for both AC Milan and Manchester United and would love to watch the match but will not be available, according to the video the Red Devils posted on official twitter account.
Here are the photos:
