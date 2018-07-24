Sarri fires warning to Chelsea stars after friendly win vs Perth Glory

Tuesday, July 24th 2018

Maurizio Sarri during Chelsea's win over Perth Glory [Photo: Courtesy]

Chelsea’s stars have been given a warning about the high standards demanded by new manager Maurizio Sarri.

Pedro scored the only goal of the game against Perth Glory early on but the Blues, playing a 4-3-3 formation, wasted several opportunities to win by a bigger margin. It was Chelsea’s first match under Sarri and he expects them to improve – and quickly.

“I am satisfied by the performance in the first half and the first 15 minutes of the second half, but not the last 30 minutes,” said the former Napoli boss. Chelsea celebrate Pedro's opener [Photo: Courtesy]

“We lost the distance between the defenders and the midfielders, but we know we have to work. We have to go back to Cobham and work very hard. We know we have to improve very quickly. We next play on Saturday against Inter Milan in Nice.

“I expect us to improve match by match. It’s not easy at this moment because we are without 12 players from the World Cup.

“It has been a difficult week with a long flight and jetlag. But, at the end of the week, I can say we have worked well, and have played a good match for 60 minutes.” New signing Jorginho, who followed Sarri to west London from Napoli, made his debut at the Optus Stadium and looked bright.

Jorginho made his debut for the Blues [Photo: Courtesy]

Despite being far from full strength, with their World Cup stars still absent, the Blues scored the winner after just five minutes.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, 17, beat his marker on the left, then sent in a cross which Pedro (both players, left) guided into the far corner.