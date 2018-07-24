Schools: Nakuru Day eye rugby Sevens title

77 Tuesday, July 24th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Tuesday, July 24th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Rugby By Ben Ahenda:

KENYA SECONDARY SCHOOLS TERM 1 GAMES Nairobi Region, Laiser Hill's William Difu (left) sprints with the ball past Kakamega High School's Valerian Tendwa during Kenya Secondary Schools Term One match against Galana High School from Coast region at State House Girls on Thurssday, April 13, 2017. [PHOTO: JONAH ONYANGO/STANDARD]

Rift Valley Region schools Sevens rugby runner-ups, Nakuru Day, are confident of clinching a ticket to the East Africa games in Rwanda next month.

Buoyed by the presence of three players in the national Under-19 rugby team, Head coach Robert Mureithi is confident of winning the title during the national championships that begin today at Hill School, in Eldoret.

The trio of scrum-half and captain Lawrence Ishuga, winger John Okoth and full-back Hillary Masiga will do duty for the Rift Valley school and according to Mureithi, the sky is the limit.

Ishuga, who is also the national Under-19 captain, is a qualified referee who officiates in the Great Rift 10 A-side championships and in the national Prinsloo Sevens Division Two Championships.

Nakuru Day are in Pool D alongside Kaya Tiwi of Coast, Githiga of Central and St Peter's of Western.

“The trio has instilled confidence in the team and we are confident of a positive performance in the group matches ahead of the knockout stages,” Mureithi said.

Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.

On their way to the nationals, Nakuru Day lost 14-0 to former champions Laiser Hill Academy in the Rift Valley regional final last month.

They defeated national champions Menengai High in the Nakuru County games.

Ishuga said they are confident of topping Pool D but are likely to play Pool C winners or runner-up that has Maseno School and Dogoretti High.

“We are confident of winning all the three matches as we aim to reach the knockout stages,” Ishuga said.

Laiser are in Pool A alongside Muhuri Muchiri, St Mary's-Yala of Nyanza and Kipsombe of Rift Valley. [Ben Ahenda]

Nakuru Day eye rugby Sevens title

Rift Valley Region schools Sevens rugby runner-ups, Nakuru Day, are confident of clinching a ticket to the East Africa games in Rwanda next month.

Buoyed by the presence of three players in the national Under-19 rugby team, Head coach Robert Mureithi is confident of winning the title during the national championships that begin today at Hill School, in Eldoret.

The trio of scrum-half and captain Lawrence Ishuga, winger John Okoth and full-back Hillary Masiga will do duty for the Rift Valley school and according to Mureithi, the sky is the limit.

Ishuga, who is also the national Under-19 captain, is a qualified referee who officiates in the Great Rift 10 A-side championships and in the national Prinsloo Sevens Division Two Championships.

Nakuru Day are in Pool D alongside Kaya Tiwi of Coast, Githiga of Central and St Peter's of Western.

“The trio has instilled confidence in the team and we are confident of a positive performance in the group matches ahead of the knockout stages,” Mureithi said.

On their way to the nationals, Nakuru Day lost 14-0 to former champions Laiser Hill Academy in the Rift Valley regional final last month.

They defeated national champions Menengai High in the Nakuru County games.

Ishuga said they are confident of topping Pool D but are likely to play Pool C winners or runner-up that has Maseno School and Dogoretti High.

“We are confident of winning all the three matches as we aim to reach the knockout stages,” Ishuga said.

Laiser are in Pool A alongside Muhuri Muchiri, St Mary's-Yala of Nyanza and Kipsombe of Rift Valley. [Ben Ahenda]