Kakamega eye winning start today: Battle for tickets to East Africa begins

77 Tuesday, July 24th 2018 at 00:13 GMT +3 | Tuesday, July 24th 2018 at 00:13 GMT +3 | Football By Elizabeth Mburugu:

Kakamega High School;s Boniface Ooko dribles ball past Farah Hashim of Garissa Boys Town during Kenya Secondary School Sports Term 2B National Games at Moi Complex in Nyeri on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. [PHOTO: JONAH ONYANGO/STANDARD]

Champions Olympic clash with 2016 winners Wiyeta in girls’ Under-16 opener.

Former national boys’ football champions Kakamega High start their campaign against Kathungi in the opening match of the 2018 Kenya Secondary Schools Term Two games that begin today at Hill School, Eldoret.

Kakamega, popularly known as Green Commandos, will be hoping that a flawless start to this year’s championships will help them end their three-year trophy drought.

The 12-time national winners last won the trophy in 2014 when the hosted the games, but have since failed to shine, with their best performance being a third-place finish last year.

In a repeat of last year's third-place playoffs, they will be seeking to stamp their authority over their Eastern Region champions, who they beat 3-0 to secure bronze and book their ticket to the East Africa games.

Kakamega captain Fredrick Alushula said that were ready to put their best foot forward and fight to salvage their pride.

“We are here on a purpose; to recapture our title. We also have individual goals and our aim is to shine as team and individually.

In another Group A match, four-time national champions St Anthony’s Kitale will have the pleasure of ushering newcomers Ringa to the national scene. Captain Green Commandos Fredrick Alusiola of Kakamega High School train during Kenya Secondary Schools Sports games at Hill School, Eldoret on Monday July 23, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Ringa, who upset the form book when they beat giants Kisumu Day to lift the Nyanza Region title and secure their maiden appearance at the nationals, will be hoping to down another big shot.

Dagoretti High and Olbolsat will meet in a Group B in an all-newcomers match. Focus will be on Dagoretti, who ousted last year’s winners Upper Hill. Shimba Hills from Coast will take on debutants Tarbaj on North Eastern in another Group B tie.

In the girls' title chase, national and East Africa queens Wiyeta begin their defence in Group A against Eastern’s Matuu Memorial, who return to the nationals after a three-year absence.

Wiyeta captain Rhoda Nafula said they are ready for victory.

“We have prepared well and are here to successfully defend our title,” Nafula said.