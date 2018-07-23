Hazard's brother reveals truth about the Chelsea star joining Real Madrid
Eden Hazard’s brother has hinted the Chelsea star won’t be signing for Real Madrid this summer.
Earlier this week, according to reports in France, Chelsea and Madrid reached an initial agreement to sell Hazard for €190m, which would be the second-highest transfer fee in history, bested only by Neymar’s move from Barcelona to PSG (€222m).
Kylian has given the clearest indication yet that the 27-year-old will not be on his way to the Bernabeu.
Instagram account ‘Best of football’ asked: “Do you think that this would be the right move for Hazard?”
However, Hazard’s sibling replied with a negative emoji, clearly objecting to the reported switch.
The truth is that the 27 year old has already made it clear that he wants to play for Real Madrid.
"After six wonderful years at Chelsea, it might be time to discover something else, " he was quoted as saying.
"My club will make the final decision, but if they let me go, you already know my favourite destination."
