Hazard's brother reveals truth about the Chelsea star joining Real Madrid

77 Monday, July 23rd 2018 at 18:41 GMT +3 | Monday, July 23rd 2018 at 18:41 GMT +3 | Football By Odero Charles:

Chelsea, Real Madrid & Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard’s brother has hinted the Chelsea star won’t be signing for Real Madrid this summer.

Earlier this week, according to reports in France, Chelsea and Madrid reached an initial agreement to sell Hazard for €190m, which would be the second-highest transfer fee in history, bested only by Neymar’s move from Barcelona to PSG (€222m).

Kylian has given the clearest indication yet that the 27-year-old will not be on his way to the Bernabeu.

Instagram account ‘Best of football’ asked: “Do you think that this would be the right move for Hazard?”

However, Hazard’s sibling replied with a negative emoji, clearly objecting to the reported switch. Hazard's little brother votes no to him signing for Real

The truth is that the 27 year old has already made it clear that he wants to play for Real Madrid.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

"After six wonderful years at Chelsea, it might be time to discover something else, " he was quoted as saying.

"My club will make the final decision, but if they let me go, you already know my favourite destination."