Revealed! Where Hazard wants to play next season
By Game Yetu:
77Monday, July 23rd 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Football
Eden Hazard wants to push through a move to Real Madrid this summer because he believes it will be his only chance of joining the Bernabeu giants, claims Bleacher Report.
The Belgium superstar admitted earlier this month that he is ready to snub a £300,000-a-week new deal and leave Stamford Bridge.
Champions League winners Real Madrid lead the chase for his signature as they look to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure to Juventus.
Los Blancos are yet to table a bid for the winger but new Blues boss Maurizio Sarri will be desperate to keep hold of one of his star men.
Related Topics: Eden Hazard Real Madrid
Comment Policy
LATEST STORIES
Schools: Who will rule this year’s netball turf?
Sports 3 hours ago
Schools: Upper Hill upbeat ahead of games
Football 3 hours ago
Former FKF boss Sam Nyamweya mourns Mama Oliech
Football 3 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Golf: Palmer leads visitors in claiming top nine positions
Golf 3 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES
- Barcelona player linked with shock move to ArsenalFootball 6 hours ago
- Former FKF boss Sam Nyamweya mourns Mama OliechFootball 3 hours ago
- Mesut Ozil retires from international footballFootball 5 hours ago
- Reports: Less than a year after joining Blues from Arsenal, Giroud heading out of club ahead of transferFootball 5 hours ago
- Arsenal star joins Porto on season-long loanFootball 3 days ago
- Kerr blames Simba for unsettling Kahata Football 2 weeks ago
- Opening day Premier League fixtures releasedFootball 1 month ago