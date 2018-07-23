Revealed! Where Hazard wants to play next season

By Game Yetu: Monday, July 23rd 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Football
Hazard 'keen on Real Madrid move'

Eden Hazard wants to push through a move to Real Madrid this summer because he believes it will be his only chance of joining the Bernabeu giants, claims Bleacher Report.

The Belgium superstar admitted earlier this month that he is ready to snub a £300,000-a-week new deal and leave Stamford Bridge.

Champions League winners Real Madrid lead the chase for his signature as they look to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure to Juventus.

Los Blancos are yet to table a bid for the winger but new Blues boss Maurizio Sarri will be desperate to keep hold of one of his star men.

