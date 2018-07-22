Less than a year after joining Blues from Arsenal, Olivier Giroud heading out of Chelsea ahead of transfer
Olivier Giroud is reportedly in talks over a shock move from Chelsea to Atletico Madrid.
World Cup winner Giroud only joined the Blues in January from Arsenal for £18million, on an 18-month contract - where he netted five goals in 18 appearances.
But according to respected journalist Gianluca di Marzio, the French striker could already be on his way - with La Liga side Atleti ready to sign him.
The deal is likely to be a season loan, but with a obligation to buy clause next summer.
The Blues’ new chief Maurizio Sarri is yet to decide whether he would be willing to allow a striker, a position they are depleted in, leave - with Giroud not travelling on the club’s pre-season tour to Australia as he recuperates from the World Cup.
