Less than a year after joining Blues from Arsenal, Olivier Giroud heading out of Chelsea ahead of transfer

By Mirror: Sunday, July 22nd 2018 at 21:39 GMT +3 | Football
Olivier Giroud targeted by Atletico Madrid

Olivier Giroud is reportedly in talks over a shock move from Chelsea to Atletico Madrid.

World Cup winner Giroud only joined the Blues in January from Arsenal for £18million, on an 18-month contract - where he netted five goals in 18 appearances.

But according to respected journalist Gianluca di Marzio, the French striker could already be on his way - with La Liga side Atleti ready to sign him.

The deal is likely to be a season loan, but with a obligation to buy clause next summer.

The Blues’ new chief Maurizio Sarri is yet to decide whether he would be willing to allow a striker, a position they are depleted in, leave - with Giroud not travelling on the club’s pre-season tour to Australia as he recuperates from the World Cup.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Related Topics: Olivier Giroud Atletico Madrid Chelsea Arsenal
LATEST STORIES
Schools: Who will rule this year’s netball turf?
Schools: Who will rule this year’s netball turf?
Sports 12 minutes ago
Schools: Upper Hill upbeat ahead of games
Schools: Upper Hill upbeat ahead of games
Football 14 minutes ago
Former FKF boss Sam Nyamweya mourns Mama Oliech
Former FKF boss Sam Nyamweya mourns Mama Oliech
Football 18 minutes ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Golf: Patience pays for Mombasa lawyer in Standard County Classic series
Golf: Patience pays for Mombasa lawyer in Standard County Classic series
Golf 18 minutes ago
Kenyans in tough duel: Kenya’s Indiza, Andersen, Charania and Medaratti enter the final round
Kenyans in tough duel: Kenya’s Indiza, Andersen, Charania and Medaratti enter the final round
Golf 1 day ago
Golf: Palmer leads visitors in claiming top nine positions
Golf: Palmer leads visitors in claiming top nine positions
Golf 18 minutes ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES