Barcelona frustrate Manchester United’s plan to sign Chelsea superstar

77 Sunday, July 22nd 2018 at 19:46 GMT +3 | Sunday, July 22nd 2018 at 19:46 GMT +3 | Football By Odero Charles:

Chelsea winger Willian

Barcelona are concerned that Manchester United will hijack their £65million move for Chelsea winger Willian.

That is according to the Daily Mail, who say the Blaugrana are fearful the Red Devils could yet usurp them in the race to sign the Blues flier.

Willian looks likely to leave Stamford Bridge following the arrival of Maurizio Sarri after Chelsea failed to finish in the top four last term.

Barca reportedly upped their offer to £65million on Saturday and are determined to lure the Brazilian to the Nou Camp.