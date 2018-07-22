John Terry retires from playing and is being prepared for new job

Terry couldn't lead Villa to promotion last term. [Photo/Courtesy]

John Terry has called time on his playing career – and may postpone his managerial ambitions for a megabucks role in television.

The former Chelsea legend is retiring from frontline football was ready to take his first steps in coaching.

But an offer in front of the screen has been set before him, leaving him with a decision to make.

But after a glittering – and occasionally controversial – career he has now decided to hang up his boots.

He wanted to make his way in management but this latest bid for his services has prompted a re-think.

Thierry Henry’s defection from Sky has left a void that Terry would be able to fill, working alongside fellow ex-England team-mates Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher.

The former Arsenal great has stepped to one side to pursue his own ambitions of being a number one – and his old foe is now faced with the same choice.

Originally, Terry wanted to move into management and he had made little secret of that fact.

He is currently on holiday in Portugal and was thinking about coaching roles before this television gig landed in his lap.

Nevertheless, Terry’s move away from playing brings to an end a glorious career.

The stopper captained Chelsea to five Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups and also tasted success in the Europa League and Champions League.

He made over 500 appearances for the club during a love affair that lasted well over two decades.

He had wanted one glorious swansong – and chose to try and help Steve Bruce return Aston Villa to the big-time.But ironically it was Chelsea’s neighbours Fulham who put paid to that idea when they defeated the Birmingham club in the play-off final two months ago.

The option was there for Terry to earn another decent pay-day but he has chosen, at the age of 37, to step aside.