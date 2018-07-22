Kwanthanze High target fourth national title in Eldoret games

Kwanthanze girls' volleyball team. [Elizabeth Mburugu, Standard]

Five of last year’s East Africa and national winning team players have already left.

National and East Africa girls volleyball champions Kwanthanze High School have their work cut out as they seek to defend the title at this year’s Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Term Two games that start in Eldoret tomorrow.

The three-time national winners hope to extend their reign as well as bag a ticket to Musanze, Rwanda, where they will be seeking to defend their East Africa crown.

However, as expected in school games they will be fielding a relatively new side after five of their key players finished Form Four last year and have joined top clubs.

Last year’s national and East Africa Most Valuable Player Sharon Chepchumba and Lauren Chebet joined giants Prisons, Winnie Odhiambo plays for league champions Kenya Pipeline, Jane Mumbua (DCI) and Milkah Kimwele is currently playing for Rwanda's APR.

Kwanthanze coach Justin Kigwari expressed confidence in his current players saying they are determined to play their hearts out.

“It is a very young squad but I have confidence in their abilities and their desire to excel. They are determined to defend our title and I believe that they will play their hearts out to make it happen,” Kigwari said.

Kigwari said their first aim will be to go past the group stage. “We are in a very tough pool and our first goal is to qualify for the semis. The girls know too well that it is not going to be easy hence the need to remain focused and be at their best in every match,” he said.

He noted that they will not underrate their opponents at any level of competition. He added that they expect stiff competition in Group B which also has last year’s finalists Cheptil from Rift Valley, Nyakach from Nyanza and Central Region champions Tetu.

Group A has Western champions Bishop Sulumeti who beat national and East Africa champions Lugulu at the regional final, St John’s Kaloleni from Coast, Makaror from North Eastern and Soweto Academy from Nairobi. They must finish in top two at the preliminaries to advance to the semis.

The young players in the squad will be keen to learn the ropes from captain Gladys Ekaru who led Kwanthanze to the 2017 national and East Africa titles unbeaten. The side will bank on Ekaru’s brilliant leadership skills, attacking prowess and superb serves.

They will also rely on setter Esther Mutinda, Sharon Sandui, Joy Wang’aya, Emmaculate Nekesa and Lydia Iswan.

Meanwhile, a new champion will be crowned in the boys’ category after last year’s winners Sengera SDA failed to go past Nyanza region after relinquishing their title to Mogonga PAG.

Former champions Malava are favourites to lift this year’s gong. Mogonga will be tasked to ensure Nyanza keeps the trophy. Malava and Mogonga are in Group B together with Gatunga and Kirwara whereas Group A has Langata, Kapkenyeloi, Furaha Mixed and Shimoni are in Group A.