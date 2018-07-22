Diamond League: Dominant Cheruiyot races to PB in Monaco

77 Sunday, July 22nd 2018 at 00:27 GMT +3 | Sunday, July 22nd 2018 at 00:27 GMT +3 | Athletics By DENNIS OKEYO:

Kenya's Timothy Cheruiyot runs to victory in the men's 1500 metres during the IAAF Diamond League athletics 'Herculis' meeting at The Stade Louis II Stadium in Monaco on July 20, 2018. / AFP PHOTO

World and Commonwealth games 1,500m silver medallist Timothy Cheruiyot continued with his dominant 2018 season claiming his fifth victory of the IAAF Diamond League.

He won in Monaco on Friday ahead of his training partner and world champion Elijah Manangoi for the third time this season.

The duo lived to expectation of producing a fast race with Bomet-born Cheruiyot winning the race in a world leading time of 3:28.41 his fifth world lead time and also his personal best.

His other previous world lead of the season include 3:31.48 in Shanghai, he then produced 3:49.87 in Eugene’s mile, going ahead to run 3:31.22 in Rome before timing 3:29.71 in Paris en route to Monaco’s victory.

The race developed with the two training mates running side by side as the two pace makers opened up the race early but with two laps to go, Cheruiyot went past Manangoi, but kept him close as they tried to keep the race together until the home straight.

Cheruiyot sprung up to open up the pace and crossed the line first with Manangoi coming home second in a season’s best time of 3:29.64.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

It’s worth noting that apart from Beatrice Chepkoech’s sensational mark when she set a world record, the meet also produced four Area Records, seven World Leads, two Diamond League Records, six Meeting Records, fourteen National Records and countless Personal Bests.