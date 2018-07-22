Football: Kathungi hope to come out of group of death unhurt

77 Sunday, July 22nd 2018 at 00:24 GMT +3 | Sunday, July 22nd 2018 at 00:24 GMT +3 | Football By Elizabeth Mburugu:

Timothy Luda, left, of Upper Hill and John Otieno of Kathungi Boys struggle for ball possession in the finals during the Airtel Rising Stars National Championships at Kangaru Girls in Embu. The Term2 B Games is annually organized by Kenya Seconadry Schools Sports Association, KSSSA. Upper Hill won 1-0 in the post penalty matches. (11/08/13) Photo: Jonah Onyango.

Pooled together with giants Kakamega, St Anthony’s Kitale and Ringa, Eastern Region boys football champions Kathungi know too well they will have to be at their best to come out of the group unscathed.

Kathungi will be featuring at the nationals for a sixth year in a row having finished fourth last year. Their best performance was in 2013 at Kangaru School when they played in the finals but lost 2-1 to Upper Hill.

Coach Ibrahim Naika believes they have landed a very tough group. “We are in the group of death if we come out of it safely, that will be motivation enough for us to win at the semis and play in our second national final,” Naika said.

Referring to every group as a final, Naika’s charges will launch their campaign in Group A against the competitions most decorated sides Kakamega with 12 national titles, St Anthony’s with four national and one East Africa gong and Nyanza winners Ringa.

“All are our preliminary matches are finals, the group has the most successful teams in the competition and that alone calls for hard work.

"Ringa also qualified by eliminating Kisumu Day and we can’t take any chances,” he added.

Kathungi will capitalise on the experience of playing the FKF Division Two League where they are currently placed seventh on the log in the 18-team contest.

“I have a very energetic squad that has been exposed to very competitive matches and I believe they are equal to the task. We will give every match the seriousness it deserves.”

Kathungi will rely on striker Julius Kyalo who has been impressive for the side in school competitions and has also scored five goals in the FKF league.

Joshua Mwaniki and Abdi Rashid will take charge of the midfield while goalkeeper Daniel Mwaniki who has kept a clean sheet from the zonal level will be hoping not to fail the opponents test at the national level. [By Elizabeth Mburugu]