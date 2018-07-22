Prinsloo Sevens: KCB, Nakuru, Kabras Sugar and Homeboyz qualify for quarter final
Top guns sail into Main Cup
Defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank, Nakuru RFC, Kabras Sugar and Homeboyz won their opening two matches as the Prinsloo Sevens Championships kicked off at the Nakuru Athletic Club yesterday.
They qualified for the knockout stages in the last eight with a match in hand in their respective pools. Despite missing their key players, KCB easily dispatched Nzoia Sugar Webuye 36-0 and later drubbed Nondescripts 31-7 after Nakuru RFC had earlier defeated Nondescripts 29-7 in Pool D.
Nakuru RFC dismissed Nzoia Sugar Webuye 19-5 with a match in hand against KCB. Kabras Sugar were made to fight before squeezing a 12-10 over Mean Machine in Pool A.
Kabras Sugar and Mean Machine won their second matches against Stanbic Mwamba and Strathmore Leos 17-7 and 43-14 respectively to qualify for the knockouts.
Machine scored six tries and three conversions against Leos. [Ben Ahenda]
