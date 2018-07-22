Fans protests after Russian club sign a black player- his contract canceled!

The arrival of Erving Botaka-Yobama had angered some fans of Torpedo Moscow

A Russian third division club FK Torpedo Moscow has canceled the contract of a black player after fans protested the signing of the player.

On July 14th, FK Torpedo Moscow announced the signing of Erving Botaka-Yobama, a young Russian defender of Congolese origin but has now had his contract rescinded.

According to reports, the 19 year old will not play for the team after fans publicly denounced the signing of a black player.

“Since you consider it acceptable to come into our home and our family without regard for our rules and traditions, we reserve that same right. We will see who comes out on top,” a fan of the Russian club wrote on social networking site VK.

“Black may be one of our club’s colours, but we only want whites in our ranks,” another fan wrote on the same page.

FK Torpedo Moscow immediately condemned the reactions saying that his former club, Lokomotiv-Kazanka Moscow, was demanding too much compensation for the young defender's arrival and that racism had nothing to do with the decision.

Botaka-Yoboma pictured last season when he was playing for Lokomotiv-Kazanka Moscow

"The Russian Torpedo Football Club regrets that the transfer of player Erving Botaka-Yoboma to our club caused a sharp reaction.

"We declare that our transfer policy is exclusively based on sports principles.

"We oppose any form of discrimination.

"The cancellation of Erving Botaka-Yoboma's transfer is solely related to the cost of transfer.

"Erving Botaka-Yoboma was offered to sign a contract, the transfer was to take place free of charge.

"However, on July 17, 2018, we received a letter from the previous club of the player with a warning about a compensation payout requirement. In accordance with the policy of the club, which does not include payment for transfers, the transition did not take place.

"There were no other reasons to refuse the services of the football player. We will make every effort to ensure that such situations will not occur in the future," a statement from the club said.

Torpedo Moscow has also repeatedly faced sanctions over their fans’ racist antics.

For his part, Alexander Zotov, head of the Union of Russian Footballers, strongly criticized the reaction of some of the Torpedo fans: "There was a change in the mood of people after the Cup. World but there is always a group of idiots, "he said.

The incident is an ugly reminder that, despite the multicultural good-will that Russia experienced and took part in during the World Cup, racism is still an endemic problem in the country.

Botaka-Yoboma is a Russian citizen and also a product Torpedo’s own academy.