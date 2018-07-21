Golovin to Chelsea? CSKA Moscow teammate drops big hint
Aleksandr Golovin is set to be announced as a Chelsea player after his CSKA Moscow teammate Sergey Chepchugov hinted on Instagram that the midfielder is on the verge of moving to Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea have been monitoring the 22-year-old for several weeks and are hoping to grab the star ahead of Monaco who are also reported to be interested in his signature.
On his official Instagram account, the CSKA goalkeeper expressed how he was happy for Golovin and mentioned Chelsea to the excitement of Blues fans.
The post read: ‘When you came to the main team #CSKA! I immediately told you, two years later you will get to the European team. Today, a lot of advice, and attention! I wish you to feel love at #Chelsea, have fun and a great career’
????? ?? @alex_golovin17 ?????? ? ???????? ??????? ,#???? ! ? ???? ????? ?????? , ?????? ??? ?? ????????????? ??????? ??? ???? ???????? ? ??????????????? ??????? . ??????? ????? ??????? , ? ???????? ! ? ???? ????? ????????????? ???????????#????? ????? ???? , ??????? ??????? ????!!!
Golovin impressed in the World Cup, guiding his nation to the quarter-finals before being knocked out with Croatia in a penalty shootout.
According to Metro, Chelsea wanted to sign the player before the World Cup under Antonio Conte, but after the appointment of Maurizio Sarri from Napoli, it is unclear if the board will bring the star to Stamford Bridge.
