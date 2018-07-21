Roma boss Di Francesco seeks revenge on Allison after Liverpool transfer
Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco has promised Liverpool’s new signing Allison a revenge after the Brazilian signed for the Reds from the I Giallorossi this week in a world-record deal for a goalkeeper.
After signing a six-year-deal at Anfield, Allison is looking forward to bring happy memories for Klopp’s side especially in the Champions League, just like he did in last season’s Champions League when he guided Roma to the semi-final.
According to UK Sports outlet Metro, Di Francesco believes that the 25-year-old is now their enemy as far as football is concerned and is looking forward to eliminating Allison’s Liverpool in next season’s Champions League.
‘We hope to meet him in the Champions League and beat him, like I told him today when he came to say goodbye,’ Di Francesco said
Allison is expected to make his Premier League debut for Liverpool when they play against West Ham on August 12.
