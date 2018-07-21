Kenyans Indiza and Andersen make the cut at Masters
Three Kenyans sailed through to the second round in the ongoing KCB Masters tournament at the par 72 Karen Course Nairobi yesterday.
By the time of going to press, Dismas Indiza who had a score of 142 gross (72,70), Mohit Mediratta with 143 gross (69,74) and Stefan Andersen with 145 gross (68,77) were among the 60 other world class golfers to proceed to round three today and the finals tomorrow.
Kenya’s Riwan Charania on a minus at hole 15 was still struggling through to the three remaining holes.
South Africa’s Daniel Van Tonder leads with 133 gross (68,65), followed by Day One leader Merrick Bremners with 134 gross (65,69 ).
Italian Philip Geerts is in the top ten spots dominated by South Africans. South Africa’s Bremner won the first round on a one shot lead on Thursday with a round of seven under par 65 gross.
His country mate Anton Haig came second with a six under par 66 gross. South African based Kenyan professional Andersen was the top Kenyan with a round of four under par 68 gross in the third slot.
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
“I feel I could have played much better but I am satisfied with the day’s score. I think as a country we should play more as a team,” Andersen said.
LATEST STORIES
Starlets tackle Tanzania
Big shots set up London date
Beatrice Chepkoech breaks steeple chase World Record
Inside Ronaldo's £4.8m mansion set for sale after joining Juventus
- Chelsea star begs Hazard to stay at Stamford BridgeFootball 7 hours ago
- Top KCB key players to miss tourneyRugby 2 days ago
- Why World Cup stewards are in trouble after confronting pitch invadersWorld Cup 2018 12 hours ago
- Arsenal midfield star to leave the club after 17 years of serviceFootball 1 month ago
- Starlets tackle TanzaniaFootball 58 minutes ago
- Man City consider selling Sterling after World Cup gamble failedGossip & Rumours 12 hours ago
- Arsenal ready to sell key player to ChelseaGossip & Rumours 1 day ago