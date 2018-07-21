Kenyans Indiza and Andersen make the cut at Masters

By Maarufu Mohamed:

Kenya's Dismas Indiza of Mumias Golf Club during the 2nd Edition of the Karen Masters Tournament at Karen Country Golf club on Friday, July 20, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Three Kenyans sailed through to the second round in the ongoing KCB Masters tournament at the par 72 Karen Course Nairobi yesterday.

By the time of going to press, Dismas Indiza who had a score of 142 gross (72,70), Mohit Mediratta with 143 gross (69,74) and Stefan Andersen with 145 gross (68,77) were among the 60 other world class golfers to proceed to round three today and the finals tomorrow.

Kenya’s Riwan Charania on a minus at hole 15 was still struggling through to the three remaining holes.

South Africa’s Daniel Van Tonder leads with 133 gross (68,65), followed by Day One leader Merrick Bremners with 134 gross (65,69 ).

Italian Philip Geerts is in the top ten spots dominated by South Africans. South Africa’s Bremner won the first round on a one shot lead on Thursday with a round of seven under par 65 gross.

His country mate Anton Haig came second with a six under par 66 gross. South African based Kenyan professional Andersen was the top Kenyan with a round of four under par 68 gross in the third slot.

“I feel I could have played much better but I am satisfied with the day’s score. I think as a country we should play more as a team,” Andersen said.