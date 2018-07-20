Jose Mourinho reveals who will be Manchester United captain next season

Friday, July 20th 2018

Jose Mourinho claims Antonio Valencia is set to keep the Manchester United captaincy despite calls for Paul Pogba to be handed the responsibility.

The France international impressed at the World Cup this summer and has been touted as a future captain for the Red Devils.

But Mourinho failed to mention his star midfielder when discussing potential candidates and emphasised Valencia remains his first choice if he plays. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

"The captain was Valencia last season," said Mourinho. "I think he's going to be the captain and when he doesn't play, we have to make decisions.

"It depends on who is on the pitch, if Chris Smalling is, Ashely Young is, if Ander Herrera is or Juan Mata is, if they're on the pitch they have an option.

"Nemanja Matic has all the attributes to be a Manchester United captain, but he arrived only one year ago.

"But I never cared much about the captaincy, I care more about the life in the dressing-room and the leaders. The armband means what it means."

United drew 1-1 in their first pre-season friendly to Club America and next face AC Milan on Thursday.