Champions League announce major changes ahead next season

By Reuters: Friday, July 20th 2018 at 09:17 GMT +3 | Football

Clubs in elite European competitions, including the Champions League and Europa League, will be allowed to make a fourth substitution if the match goes into extra time from next season, UEFA reveals.

FIFA, the sport’s governing body, approved the use of a fourth substitute in extra time earlier this year and the rule has been a success at the ongoing World Cup in Russia.

According to UEFA’s amended laws, teams in the Champions League and Europa League will still be allowed three substitutes in normal time but can make another change when the match goes into extra time.

Teams that have made less than three substitutions in the standard 90 minutes can still make a total of four changes throughout extra time.

“A series of amendments to football’s Laws of the Game are coming into force immediately in various UEFA competitions,” European football’s governing body said in a statement.

Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.

UEFA also said that clubs in the Champions League and Europa League can list a maximum of seven substitutes on the match sheet, unless it’s for the final, where 12 substitutes can be listed.

Laws surrounding the use of electronic communication in the technical area were also amended by UEFA.

“The law ... has been amended to stipulate that any form of electronic communication by team officials is permitted if it directly relates to player welfare or safety, or for tactical/coaching reasons,” UEFA said.

“However, only small, mobile, hand-held equipment... may be used.”

UEFA said team officials using unauthorised equipment would be dismissed from the technical area.

Related Topics: Champions League Europa League
LATEST STORIES
Why World Cup stewards are in trouble after confronting pitch invader
Why World Cup stewards are in trouble after confronting pitch invader
World Cup 2018 16 minutes ago
Man City consider selling Sterling after World Cup gamble failed
Man City consider selling Sterling after World Cup gamble failed
Gossip & Rumours 37 minutes ago
Inside Ronaldo's £4.8m mansion set for sale after joining Juventus
Inside Ronaldo's £4.8m mansion set for sale after joining Juventus
Football 1 hour ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Champions League announce major changes ahead next season
Champions League announce major changes ahead next season
Football 3 hours ago
Gor's Guikan responds to critics in fine style
Gor's Guikan responds to critics in fine style
Football 12 hours ago
Neymar ‘set for shock PSG departure’
Neymar ‘set for shock PSG departure’
Football 19 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES