Kobala seek to oust football queens Wiyeta

Friday, July 20th 2018 | By Elizabeth Mburugu:

Ibinza's Sharon Nafula (left) fight for ball possession with Annie Matinde of Kobala during Kenya Secondary School Sports Term 2B National Games at Nyeri Primary Moi Complex in Nyeri on Friday, July 7, 2017. [PHOTO: JONAH ONYANGO/STANDARD]

When this year’s Kenya Secondary Schools national Term Two games begin in Eldoret next week, Kobala Mixed will have everything to play for.

A maiden national girls’ football title and the desire to make a return to Rwanda for a second appearance at the East Africa games will be their inspiration as they face off with their equals from six other regions.

Nyanza Region champions Kobala will be seeking to strip off seven-time national champions and reigning East Africa queens, Wiyeta.

Dethroning Wiyeta will give the Homa Bay County students pleasure of exerting revenge on a side that denied them a chance to lift the national trophy in 2015 after a 1-0 victory in the final.

Kobala returned to the nationals last year and finished third but did not have an opportunity to avenge their 2015 loss to Wiyeta.

But with the two sides determined to go all the way and play in the final, Kobala might have the rare chance of returning the favour.

They launch their quest in Group B against Itigo from Rift Valley, Nginda from Central and Nairobi's Olympic Mixed.

Wiyeta are in Group A alongside Western Region winners and 2011 national champions Archbishop Njenga, national returnees Matuu Memorial from Eastern and Coast’s Kwale Girls.

Coach Julius Aminga said their aim is to win the national title and they will fight to ensure they achieve their objective.

“Our goals are very clear; we want the national title and a return to the East Africa games. The girls feel inspired to fight all the way and achieve our objectives. We finished third last year and are determined to complete the job,” Aminga said.