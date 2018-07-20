National volleyball title: Cheptil vow not to drop guard

Kwathanze Volleyball Player Susan Chepchumba (centre) Silvia Jepchirchir (left) and Margaret Chepkemboii of Cheptile during Kenya Secondary School Sports Term 2B finals of the Airtel Rising Stars' National Games at Nyeri Primary Moi Complex in Nyeri on Saturday, July 8, 2017. [PHOTO: JONAH ONYANGO/STANDARD]

Cheptil came so close but failed to realise their dream of winning girls' national volleyball title.

An injury on one of their own, Zeddy Jepkogei, in the crucial final encounter against winners Kwanthanze Girls might have slowed them down in their quest.

However, for last year’s national silver medallists, their tears and heartbreak are all in the past and are now determined to complete what they began last year.

The Rift Valley Region champions will battle their counterparts from seven other regions in this year’s Kenya Secondary Schools national Term Two games set for next week in Eldoret.

Having played second fiddle to Lugulu and Malava in the last six national games and recently Kwanthanze, their objective is to finally win their maiden gong.

Oozing confidence, Cheptil coach Anne Birgen said their mission at the national extravaganza is to improve on last year’s performance.

“We are ready for the games and the girls are looking forward to the championships. They are determined to win the national title,” Birgen said.

Cheptil are in Group B together with defending champions Kwanthanze from Eastern, Tetu from Central and Nyanza Region’s Nyakach Girls. Birgen says their first aim is to qualify for the semi-finals.

“We are in a very tough group and intend to approach each match with caution because for us to achieve our objective, we must ensure we advance to the knockout stages,” she added.

Birgen singled out champions Kwanthanze, Western Region’s Bishop Sulumeti, Nyakach as well as former national holders Tetu, as possible threat to their ambitions.

Bishop Sulumeti are in Group A alongside St John’s Kaloleni from Coast, Nairobi’s Soweto Academy and North Eastern representatives.

She will rely on Caroline Jeruto, who is the side's most experienced player, to steady their campaign. Captain Benedine Jepng’etich is also expected to diligently execute her setter duties.

Right attacker Sharon Jeruto, who is in Form One, will face the test in her debut at the national games.

Even so, Jeruto is ready to showcase her talent just as she did at the Rift Valley games. Sheila Jepchirchir will also be seeking to impress.

Birgen will field a strong team having only released Mercy Akoth, who finished Form Four last year.

Cheptil finished third during last year's East Africa games in Uganda.