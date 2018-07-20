Standard County Classic Series heads to Nyali Club

207 Friday, July 20th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Friday, July 20th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Golf By Maarufu Mohamed:

Standard Group's Chief Executive Officer Orlando Lyomo in action at past event.[MaarufuMohamed,Standard]

An estimated field of 200 players will be in action tomorrow at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club for the 2018 Standard County classic.

This will be the second edition of this year’s tournament after the Nakuru leg in April.

Defending champion John Smith will be seeking a back-to-back victory alongside Nyali’s Aaron Kikuvi, who tees off at 12:50 pm.

Other top players include R.Adams and J.Ole Turana.

Club captain Taib Bajaber, who praised the Standard Group for coming back to Nyali, said they are ready to host the tourney.

He said golfers must be ready to cope with the current strong winds at the course.

Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Green keeper Ghulam Kaku said the course, which will be hosting this year’s Region Four golf tournament from August 3, is in an excellent condition and is playing well.

“Pin position has been placed fairly to the golfers and putting should be easy to golfers,” said Kaku.

Sponsors Standard Group will be represented by Chief Executive Officer Orlando Lyomu, Human Resource Director Nicholas Siwatom, Commercial Manager Salim Bwika, among others.

Lyomu, who is handicap 22 at Limuru Club and handicap 26 Siwatom, a member of Royal Nairobi, will tee off at 1pm from the first tee alongside Lumatete Muchai and Club captain Taib Bajaber.

Handicap 26 Bwika, who is a member of Nyali Club, tees off at 1:10 pm from the 10th tee alongside Ben Murethi, J.Kamau, and N.Katemboh.

Meanwhile, 33-year-old Zimbabwean golfer Ryan Cairns set a new record at the KCB Karen Masters after he sank a hole-in-one on the 5th hole at the par 72 course.

He achieved the feat after driving a 204metre-long shot to win a 2018 Toyota Prado model.

At the same time, South African-based Sunshine professional Kyle McClatchie and his partners emerged the overall winners of the KCB Karen Masters Pro-Am golf tournament at Karen on Wednesday.

McClathie, who was accompanied by three Kenyan male amateurs Kenneth Kaniu, Gilbert Maina and Robert Nyanchonga, carded a combined score of 97 to claim the title.

Kenyan professional Jacob Okello and amateurs Su Bigun, George Kiraithe and Nellie Ayodo posted a combined total of 94 points to finish second.