Zimbabwean golfer pens new record at KCB Karen Masters

By Game Yetu: Thursday, July 19th 2018 at 14:05 GMT +3 | Golf
Ryan Cairness. [Photo/Courtesy]

Ryan Cairns, a Zimbabwean golfer has left many stunned and in awe after making a tremendous performance at the KCB Karen Masters, at 72 Karen County Club.

The 33-year old sunk a hole-in-one on the 5th hole, hitting the target from a whopping 204m. Cairns had earlier won a Toyota Prado 2018 model.

More to follow…

