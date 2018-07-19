Ahly cruise to CAF victory

207 Thursday, July 19th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Thursday, July 19th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Football By AFP:

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

North African giants Al Ahly of Egypt and Esperance of Tunisia scored contrasting victories on Tuesday to give Group A of the CAF Champions League a more familiar look.

Record eight-time champions Ahly began matchday 3 in last place, but were never troubled as they cruised to a 3-0 win over Township Rollers of Botswana in Alexandria.

Moroccan Walid Azaro netted in the first half, Tunisian Nabil Maaloul converted a penalty on 75 minutes and Egyptian Islam Mohareb completed the scoring with a header.

Twice champions Esperance had to come from two goals behind to edge Kampala Capital City Authority of Uganda 3-2 near Tunis.

The east Africans stunned their hosts by building a two-goal advantage midway through the opening half before Anice Badri and Saad Bguir netted to bring the sides level at half-time.

Bilel Mejri struck the winning goal nine minutes from time to leave Esperance with seven points, Ahly four and Rollers and KCCA three each halfway through the group phase.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Former title-holders Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa suffered a shock 1-0 away defeat to Port of Togo in Group C.

Abel Hundele scored the only goal on 40 minutes in Lome, netting from close range as the visitors appealed for offside.

It was another setback in west Africa for the 2016 African champions, who have never won a Champions League match there.

After two losses, Port were considered the group pushovers, but looked more motivated than opponents lacking want-away star Percy Tau.

Both sides squandered scoring chances and Port goalkeeper Jean-Rober Klomegan atoned for mishandling several crosses with a couple of brave blocks.

Horoya of Guinea failed to take advantage of Sundowns losing as they were held 1-1 in Conakry by defending champions Wydad Casablanca of Morocco.