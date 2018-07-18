Paul Pogba ‘wants to leave Manchester United and join Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus’

207 Wednesday, July 18th 2018 at 17:46 GMT +3 | Wednesday, July 18th 2018 at 17:46 GMT +3 | Football By Mirror:

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Paul Pogba has called Juventus in a bid to rejoin the Italians two years after rejoining Manchester United.

The France international returned to Old Trafford in 2016 after four years in Turin for a then world record £89m fee.

Juve have proven their ambition this summer by signing Cristiano Ronaldo for £88m from Real Madrid, which has not got unnoticed to the newly-crowned World Cup winner. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

Tuttosport claim the newfound ambition and "Ronaldo effect" has turned Pogba's head and that the midfielder would be open to rejoining the Old Lady.

With the addition of Ronaldo, Juventus are feasibly better equipped to conquer Europe than United, with the Champions League now the biggest goal for Pogba after inspiring Les Bleus to glory in Russia.

Pogba has made 88 appearances in his second spell with the Red Devils, scoring 15 goals and winning both the Europa League and EFL Cup.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

With three years left on his contract, Pogba is in a weak bargaining position and United would surely demand a world record fee to relinquish the player at this stage.