Kenya Breweries launches 'Opich Pacho" football tournament in Kisumu

345 Wednesday, July 18th 2018 at 16:35 GMT +3 | Wednesday, July 18th 2018 at 16:35 GMT +3 | Football By Mirror/GameYetu:

Kisumu County CEC Sports Tourism and Culture Hon. Achie Ojany Alai (Left) in company of KBL Director Corporate Relations Erick Kiniti, officially unveils the tournament trophy during the Opich Pacho Football Tournament Launch on 18th July 2018. [Photo/Courtesy]

Around 35 teams from Kisumu County will take part in newly launched football tournament which was launched by Kenya Breweries Limited and Kisumu County government on July 18, Wednesday.

The tournament which has been dubbed 'Opich Pacho' Mpira Mashinani' aims to support young talents in Kisumu County.

While speaking at the launch of the tournament, EABL Corporate Relations Director Eric Kiniti lauded the initiative and affirmed that they it is in coherence with the spirit of empowering the youth, especially in recreational activities.

"The Opich Pacho tournament is imperative for the development of grassroots football and the move will resonate at many levels with our agenda of growing value together. We are also glad for the support accorded to us by Kisumu County and we believe this project will go a long way in developing sports talent in Kisumu," said Mr Kiniti.

The official kickoff is scheduled to take place on Friday July 20, heading into the final showdown set for August 5, 2018.

Teams are putting finals touches on preparations to lock horns at Moi Stadium and Jomo Kenyatta Grounds in Kisumu where all matches will be played.

Preceding the four weekends of sumptuous football action will be a feting ceremony, where victors will bag prize money home.

The winning team will get Sh00,000 in prize money, with the runners-up getting Kshs 200,000 and the third-placed team receiving Sh100,000 respectively.

"We are excited about this project because it will greatly benefit the people of Kisumu. Young people who we can support to become professional footballers," said Kisumu County CEC Sports, Tourism and Culture, Hon Achie Alai.