Zinedine Zidane to Juventus: Serie A champions respond to claims French legend set for shock return

Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane watching the French Open final. [Photo/Courtesy]

After sensationally walking away from Real Madrid after they had just won the Champions League, everyone was wondering where Zinedine Zidane would end up next.

And Spanish sources yesterday claimed Zidane was all set for a s return to Juventus as a sporting director.

But Juventus have poured cold water on the move. As reported by AS.com r eported the Old Lady have denied reports as they already have Pavel Nedved in the role.

It seemed to make sense though, Zidane had Turin 17 years after he left the club as a player in a then world record €77.5m move to Real Madrid.

Since retiring Zidane has worked upstairs at the Bernabeu before replacing Rafa Benitez in 2016 to oversee a spell of dominance in European football.

The report said that Zidane would also bring his son Luca to the club - a keeper who made a less than auspicious debut in goal for Real last season.

And Juventus have denied that too, saying they have enough cover between the sticks.

Zidane would have worked alongside current sporting director Fabio Paratici, report Libertad Digital, with some labelling the role as a consultant.

Paratici currently works alongside Beppe Marotta, the general manager, and the pair worked together to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Turin in a £88m deal.

Should Zidane join Juventus, it would see him back working in conjunction with Ronaldo again with the pair aiming for a fourth successive European crown. Pavel Nedved is already in the sporting director role. [Photo/Courtesy]

Zidane is revered by the Old Lady and their followers, having picked up the Ballon d'Or in 1998 during a five-year spell.

He made 209 appearances and scored 31 goals from 1996 to 2001, winning two Serie A titles.